A long career. Chris Harrison is still worth millions, despite his exit from the Bachelor franchise in 2021. Keep reading for details about his net worth, his job now and how he earns money.

What Is Chris Harrison’s Net Worth?

The Bachelorette host’s net worth is estimated to be about $25 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. While he began his career as a sports reporter in Oklahoma, the Texas native is best known for his former role as a host for every Bachelor Nation show from 2002 to 2021.

His credits in the reality franchise include The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Pad and Bachelor Winter Games, among others. In addition, he served as host for the game show Who Wants to be a Millionaire from 2015 to 2019 and ABC’s live coverage of Miss America for nine years. Viewers could also see him as TV Guide Network’s red carpet liaison for the 2009 Emmy Awards and as the host for the 2008 American Music Awards.

Chris even has a few acting credits on his resume, including a guest appearance on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Practice, Bounce and the feature film Showtime, which starred Robert De Niro and Eddie Murphy.

The father of two is also a published author and wrote the novel The Perfect Letter.

What Is Chris Harrison’s Job Now?

The broadcaster now has his hands full with his new podcast, “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever With Chris Harrison.”

“I’m very excited to announce my new partnership with iHeartRadio launching a podcast network,” Chris wrote via Instagram on December 19. “More importantly, I’m excited to connect with all of you once again. I love you all, and have missed you very much. It’s time we talk!”

As for what topics will be covered, he will “open up like never before” and “tell everything,” according to a press release from iHeartPodcasts. “Using his unparalleled expertise, he will dig into all things relationships every week. Fans will no longer just be going along for the ride, they’ll be up close and personal with Chris as he navigates through dating, marriage, love, loss and more.”

Not only is he serving as host, but Chris is the executive producer of his show along with his fiancée, Lauren Zima.

How Does Chris Harrison Make Money?

Chris earned the bulk of his wealth as Bachelor Nation’s host, and he was also an executive producer for the reality TV dating shows. He also received a multimillion-dollar payout deal for his 2021 exit from the franchise, an insider exclusively told Life & Style at the time.

“The bottom line is that the network didn’t want any problems,” said the insider, adding that Chris and ABC “went back and forth” to hammer out an exit contract. “Chris was an extremely loyal employee of ABC for many years.” At the time, some network executives rumbled that pushing the Dallas native out was “unfair” and thought “he was due a huge payout.”

Chris and ABC parted ways after the host made some unsavory comments about season 25 star Matt James’ contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism controversy. His exit came four months after he was interviewed about the scandal surrounding the contestant by season 13 Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay on Extra.

During the interview, Chris asked fans to have “a little grace, a little understanding” and “compassion” for the reality contestant and used the term “woke police” to describe those trying to hold Rachael accountable. He released a statement one day after the interview apologizing for not being “better informed.” For her part, Rachael, who is still currently dating Matt, also released an apology.