Former Bachelor host Chris Harrison reacted to season 25 couple Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell getting back together after he permanently exited the franchise.

“You know what, I’m happy for them, and I wish them all the best. I hope they’re in love and I hope they do great,” the Texas native, 50, told TMZ about their reconciliation on Wednesday, July 28, while out in Los Angeles with girlfriend Lauren Zima.

As far as if he’s watching Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette with hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, Chris is “keeping up from afar” but assured he has no ill will.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“I wish everybody the best. I will say it’s been kind of nice to have, after 19 years, to have my Mondays back, including last night,” the former host added.

In June, Chris’ hiatus from Bachelor Nation became permanent four months after he “stepped back” from his hosting duties. The TV personality made insensitive remarks about Rachael’s social media controversy, where she was accused of racism, during an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Extra.

During his interview, Chris asked for fans to offer Rachael “grace” and “understanding” while using the term “woke police” to describe those trying to hold the contestant accountable. The host released two written apologies before taking a hiatus from the franchise.

Rachael was Matt’s season 25 winner. Although the pair did not get engaged during the finale, they left as boyfriend and girlfriend. They split shortly after in light of her scandal.

The real estate analyst stood by his decision to end things when they appeared together on After the Final Rose in March. However, they continued to spend time together, and an insider told Life & Style in June that the duo is “in love” again.

“Matt felt a ton of pressure to stick to his guns and make the clean break from Rachael, who he pretty much dumped on national television during the reunion special. It was humiliating for Rachael, but she wasn’t ready to give up on what they had built,” the insider said. “The work she put in really convinced Matt that she was willing to understand the difficult and complicated racial issues. Rachael was stronger than he thought.”