It’s safe to say Chrissy Teigen is loved by many, including Jeanine Pirro. The TV host shared a photo of herself and Chrissy couldn’t help but point out the topless photo of her on Jeanine’s phone screen.

“Jeanine, why are my boobs up on your phone?” Chrissy tweeted on Monday, July 6. The Cravings author then gave fans a closer look and shared the actual snap of the selfie. Jeanine has yet to reply to Chrissy.

Clearly, Chrissy is the queen of social media. When she’s not hilariously calling others out, she’s keeping her followers in the loop on her personal life. In May, she revealed she was getting surgery to remove her breast implants. The following month, she had the procedure.

“I posted myself getting a COVID test on the Twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon,” Chrissy shared. “A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out!”

Chrissy went on to explain her reasoning for this big decision. “They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” she continued. “I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Chrissy got a boob job back when she was 20 years old. The model opted for a breast lift and kept the size of her breasts the same.

“It was more for a swimsuit thing,” she divulged to Glamour UK in March. “I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky. I just filled them out so they are rounder and firmer. I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line.”

After she welcomed her two children, Luna and Miles, Chrissy revealed her breasts “filled up with milk and deflated,” which is why she wanted to remove them. Whatever makes her happy!