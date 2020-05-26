Bye-bye, boobies! Chrissy Teigen is going to be removing her breast implants for the first time in 14 years, she revealed on Tuesday, May 26. “I posted myself getting a COVID test on the Twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon,” the 34-year-old began. “A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out!”

“They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” she explained. Chrissy went on to fantasize about all of the wonderful things she will soon be able to enjoy again. “I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat. ❤️”

Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen Instagram

The Cravings author has never been shy when it comes to talking about the boob job she got when she was 20 years old. “It was more for a swimsuit thing,” she told Glamour UK in March, as she was working as a Sports Illustrated model at the time. “I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!” You shouldn’t expect to see a big difference after the procedure, though, because she chose implants that were the same size as her natural breasts, with the intention for them to look lifted, but not necessarily bigger. “I just filled them out so they are rounder and firmer. I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line.”

At the same time, Chrissy revealed she was already considering removing them, since she no longer loved how they looked after “they filled up with milk and deflated” when she had daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2. “I want them out now,” she said. “If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift. I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every ten years. But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'” We wish her a quick and easy recovery!