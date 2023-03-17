These Cute Photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Kiddos Are the Perfect Little Pick-Me-Up

When it comes to celebrity kids, few have become as popular as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s little ones. Of course, it’s not exactly hard to see why, as Luna is basically the kid version of her famous mama and Miles is the toddler version of his daddy. Baby sister Esti is definitely the cutest addition we’ve ever seen.

Chrissy and her musician hubby revealed they were pregnant with their first child in October 2015. “John and I are so happy to announce that we are pregnant,” the Sports Illustrated alum wrote on Instagram at the time. “As many of you know, we’ve been trying to have a baby for a while now. It hasn’t been easy, but we kept trying because we can’t wait to bring our first child into the world and grow our family. We’re so excited that it’s finally happening. Thank you for all your love and well wishes. I look forward to all the belly touching!”

The happy couple welcomed little Luna in April 2016. “She’s here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy,” the model gushed on Instagram.

In November 2017, Chrissy revealed she was pregnant with baby No. 2 with a sweet video that showed Luna, who was 2 years old at the time, announcing there was a baby in her belly.

The following May, the Lip Sync Battle host gave birth to baby No. 2 — their sweet son, Miles. “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” Chrissy revealed on Twitter, adding several baby bottle emojis.

In September 2020, one month after announcing they were expecting their third child together, a son named Jack, the pair suffered a devastating miscarriage.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Chrissy shared via Instagram alongside photos of them breaking down in tears at the hospital. “For some reason, [we] had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” she added.

Nearly two years after their heartbreaking loss, John and Chrissy were ready to expand their family once again.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. One billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” the expectant mother shared via Instagram in August 2022.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens. The house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” the Cravings cookbook author captioned a sweet snap of Luna and Miles admiring their new baby sister in January 2023. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a C-section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes. We feel it all!”

Scroll through the gallery below to see all the sweetest photos of Chrissy and John’s kids, Luna, Miles and baby Esti.