Surprise! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy via surrogate. Chrissy announced the news on June 28, 2023, with a lengthy Instagram post in which she discussed their surrogacy journey. She also revealed their son’s name and its sweet meaning. Keep scrolling to find out what Chrissy and John named their baby boy and why the moniker is so special.

What Did Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Name Their Baby Boy?

The baby’s full name is Wren Alexander Stephens. He was born “just minutes before midnight” on June 19, according to Chrissy’s post.

“I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love,” she wrote.

What Does Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Son’s Name Mean?

The name Wren is of English origin and means “small bird,” according to Nameberry. Additionally, in Ireland, a wren is often regarded as a bird of prophecy and magic. Meanwhile, Alexander comes from the Greek name Aléxandros and means “defending men.” Greek legend states that shepherds nicknamed a man Alexander because he defended their flocks from robbers, as Nameberry reports.

Chrissy revealed in her post that their son is named after their surrogate, Alexandra. She explained that she and John reached out to a surrogacy agency in 2021. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model ultimately decided that she wanted to try IVF again, which led to Chrissy becoming pregnant with their third child, a daughter named Esti Maxine Stephens.

However, during Chrissy’s pregnancy, she met Alexandra and instantly knew she was the perfect surrogate, calling her “the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine.”

“I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her,” Chrissy added. “All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow.”

Chrissy explained that the first embryo they used did not survive, so Alexandra worked hard to get herself ready to try again. After more time had passed, Alexandra became pregnant with a baby boy. She and Chrissy went through their pregnancies together, which brought them even closer.

“We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year,” Chrissy wrote.

When their son was born, Chrissy and John wanted to honor Alexandra.

“We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra,” the post continued. “And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens.”

How Many Children Do Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Have?

Chrissy and John now have four beautiful children, which Chrissy said she has always dreamed of.

“As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my pretend kitchen, watching Alf with me. We’d sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to not make others jealous. My mom always searched for the Pound Puppy with 4 pups in her pouch, having no qualms about opening and peeking inside before purchasing,” she wrote.

Chrissy and John welcomed their first child, a daughter named Luna Simone Stephens, in 2016. Two years later, their son Miles Theodore Stephens entered the world. Both children were conceived via IVF.

Esti arrived in January 2023. She became Chrissy and John’s rainbow baby after they sadly lost their son, Jack, five months into Chrissy’s pregnancy in 2020. Chrissy mentioned Jack in her post announcing Wren’s birth.

“After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry anymore babies on my own. To be honest, I’ve personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn’t go through that pain and loss again,” she wrote. Chrissy later concluded with, “Our hearts, and our home, are officially full. And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you.”