It’s a … ! Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend revealed the sex and the name of their rainbow baby, whom she gave birth to on January 13.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier,” Chrissy announced via Instagram on Thursday, January 19. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all! X.”

According to nameberry.com, Esti can mean “star,” which makes it the perfect name to match her big sister Luna.

Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Nearly a week prior, the “All of Me” artist, 44, announced on stage during a private concert that he and his wife, 37, had welcomed their “little baby,” People reported.

“What a blessed day,” John said, adding that while he “didn’t get a lot of sleep,” he still felt “energized” after he spent “a lot of time” at the hospital with Chrissy. In addition to their new bundle of joy, the pair — who wed in 2013 — also share daughter Luna and son Miles.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

In August 2022, the supermodel announced that she and the former Voice coach were expecting nearly two years after they lost their unborn son, Jack.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least,” Chrissy captioned an Instagram post at the time, which featured a selfie of her showing off her baby bump. “Joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see), we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘OK, if it’s healthy today, I’ll announce,’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves, but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful, and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. OK, phew, it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

The couple made the heartbreaking announcement in September 2020 that they had lost their unborn child.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” the Cravings: Hungry For More author wrote at the time alongside a series of photos of her and John crying in the hospital. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Despite the devastating loss, Chrissy and John later remained optimistic after she revealed that she was expecting their latest child in 2022. Since confirming her most recent pregnancy, the brunette beauty shared sweet updates with her Instagram followers, including baby bump photos. She even shared a few cheeky updates with fans, including one detail about her new food sensitivities.

“I have lived the life of a spoiled rotten stomach,” Chrissy captioned an Instagram post in October 2022. “I could do ANYTHING to it — street meat, landlocked sushi, stuff that smelled off, 5 second rule floor food, ghost pepper contests, countless shots. And she was strong, my stomach. Now, half of a single cherry tomato can take me down for 12 hours. But I am still so happy to be your rental home, little baby!”