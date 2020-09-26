Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Buy $17.5 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Ahead of Baby No. 3: Take a Tour!

Welcome home! Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are proud owners of a breathtaking new mansion located in Beverly Hills. The couple purchased the sprawling property for $17,500,000 and it is truly fit for royalty.

The expectant duo’s 10,700 square-foot abode has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, a saltwater infinity pool and an unbelievable view of the city.

Chrissy, 34, and John’s place was custom-built this year and would be an interior designer’s dream, equipped with 24-foot ceilings, white oak floors and smart home technology. In addition to the motor court, the contemporary style and marble accents give the property even more of a luxurious finish.

The “All of Me” singer and model’s previous home, once owned by Rihanna, was put up for sale in August for $23 million and they quickly found a buyer for the stunning 90210 pad. As of now, the house is currently in escrow to be sold.

“With a third child coming, they want a house they can grow into,” an insider told People regarding their decision to purchase a new place amid her pregnancy.

Chrissy and John, 41, share Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, and have another baby boy on the way. The cookbook author accidentally shared the sex of her third child while giving an update to fans on Instagram Live. “The baby’s really, really healthy and he’s big,” she said on September 17, adding “oops” after her unexpected gender reveal. “Hahahaha might as well tell you,” she captioned the clip.

“So, it’s growing beautifully. Everything is good. I’m feeling really good,” Chrissy told fans, revealing she was taking it easy ahead of his arrival.

The lovebirds first announced she is pregnant in his new music video for the single “Wild,” showing John embracing her as she looked down at her baby bump.

Chrissy’s pregnancy with baby No. 3 was unexpected, the star later admitted, but they couldn’t be more excited about welcoming another boy into the brood!

Fans can’t wait to see their new family dynamic when their bundle of joy finally makes his big debut.

