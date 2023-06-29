Wren Has Arrived! See the Cutest Photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Surprise Baby No. 4

New baby in the house! In June 2023, Chrissy Teigen surprised the world with the news that she and husband John Legend had welcomed a fourth child via surrogate: Wren Alexander Stephens. He was born just before midnight on June 19, as Chrissy shared in a lengthy Instagram post.

The sweet announcement included three photos. One showed Chrissy leaning in to kiss the pregnant belly of her surrogate, Alexandra. The next photo featured Chrissy looking blissfully happy as she held baby Wren in the hospital, with John leaning over her shoulder to look at Wren with love in his eyes. Finally, Chrissy included a close-up shot of Wren fast asleep while swaddled in a blanket, his dark hair already styled up in spikes.

Along with the photos, Chrissy shared the story of their journey with surrogacy and Wren’s birth. She explained that in 2021, she and John reached out to a surrogacy agency to discuss the possibility of having “two tandem surrogates” to conceive a boy and a girl. However, Chrissy ultimately decided that she wanted to try to carry via IVF, as she previously had with their kids Luna and Miles.

Through the IVF process, Chrissy became pregnant with their third child, Esti, who was born in January 2023. At the same time, she and John met Alexandra, who would become their surrogate.

“I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her. All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow,” Chrissy wrote.

Unfortunately, the first embryo did not survive, but Alexandra did everything to try again with a second transfer. She eventually became pregnant with a baby boy.

“We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year,” Chrissy continued.

Finally, she and John got to witness Wren’s birth. They gave him the middle name Alexander to honor their surrogate and everything she did for them.

“We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra. And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens,” Chrissy’s post read.

Keep scrolling to see the first photos of Wren, but beware of your heart melting!