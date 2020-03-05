After getting breast implants at 20-years-old, Chrissy Teigen is ready for a change. “I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now,” the former model explained to Glamour U.K. in their spring/summer 2020 issue. “If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift.”

Chrissy Teigen's Best Looks Through the Years
 Chrissy Teigen's Best Outfits Prove She's Always Had Impeccable Taste

The 34-year-old, who blew up after her scantily-clad bikini shoot for Sports Illustrated in 2010, explained that she underwent plastic surgery for her career. “It was more for a swimsuit thing,” she noted. “I thought if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then, you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

Chrissy Teigen Wears Maroon Jumpsuit and Headband in Target
Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Although the Cravings author kept the “same cup size” when she went under the knife over a decade ago, the procedure ”just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer.”

Jay Z Beyonce Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds Chrissy and John Legend celebrity parents
 Our Favorite Celebrity Parents Who Are Crushing It Right Now

A lot more than Chrissy’s body has changed since she was 20. The starlet married John Legend and gave birth to their two beautiful childrenLuna and Miles. Motherhood has given her a new perspective on her own body image. “I used to weigh myself every morning, afternoon and night. I knew what the scales would say after each meal,” she confessed. “I did that for eight years and had this one weight I wanted to be at. That changed with Luna, and really changed with Miles, where it took me a year to be comfortable with my new normal number.”

Chrissy Teigen Stands in White One Piece Bathing Suit With Sideboob
Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen Instagram

It turns out, her kids are also a big reason why she hasn’t undergone surgery to get her desired breast lift. “I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every 10 years,” the gorgeous A-lister added. “But when you have kids, you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.”

There is tremendous pressure on new moms to ~bounce back~ after giving birth, and Chrissy previously opened up about her insecurities during a workout class in December 2019. “I started yoga this week and my first class, after giving myself some belly complaints, the instructor said, ‘Well didn’t you just have a baby!?’ and I said, ‘No, like 18 months ago,’ and she said, ‘That’s JUST’ and let me tell you, true or not, I could have cried,” the Lip Sync Battle host tweeted. A great reminder that we’re usually our own worst critic.

We can always count on Chrissy to keep it candid!