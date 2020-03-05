After getting breast implants at 20-years-old, Chrissy Teigen is ready for a change. “I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now,” the former model explained to Glamour U.K. in their spring/summer 2020 issue. “If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift.”

The 34-year-old, who blew up after her scantily-clad bikini shoot for Sports Illustrated in 2010, explained that she underwent plastic surgery for her career. “It was more for a swimsuit thing,” she noted. “I thought if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then, you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen Instagram

Although the Cravings author kept the “same cup size” when she went under the knife over a decade ago, the procedure ”just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer.”

A lot more than Chrissy’s body has changed since she was 20. The starlet married John Legend and gave birth to their two beautiful children — Luna and Miles. Motherhood has given her a new perspective on her own body image. “I used to weigh myself every morning, afternoon and night. I knew what the scales would say after each meal,” she confessed. “I did that for eight years and had this one weight I wanted to be at. That changed with Luna, and really changed with Miles, where it took me a year to be comfortable with my new normal number.”

Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen Instagram

It turns out, her kids are also a big reason why she hasn’t undergone surgery to get her desired breast lift. “I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every 10 years,” the gorgeous A-lister added. “But when you have kids, you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.”

There is tremendous pressure on new moms to ~bounce back~ after giving birth, and Chrissy previously opened up about her insecurities during a workout class in December 2019. “I started yoga this week and my first class, after giving myself some belly complaints, the instructor said, ‘Well didn’t you just have a baby!?’ and I said, ‘No, like 18 months ago,’ and she said, ‘That’s JUST’ and let me tell you, true or not, I could have cried,” the Lip Sync Battle host tweeted. A great reminder that we’re usually our own worst critic.

We can always count on Chrissy to keep it candid!