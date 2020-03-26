Chef Sofia Richie in the house! On Wednesday, March 25, the 21-year-old model took to Instagram to reveal that she tested out Chrissy Teigen’s banana bread recipe from her second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry for More.

“Today’s mission,” Sofia’s first post read, along with a photo of the recipe. “Keep you updated.” Thankfully, the up-and-coming actress kept her word, because the results looked delicious!

“OMG, she’s perfect,” Sofia captioned a final photo of the banana bread. (Yes, she personified her food — it’s that good.) As it happens, Chrissy’s banana bread is a very hot topic these days.

Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

So much so, that on March 24, Chrissy and her husband, John Legend, met up with YouTubers Chris Klemens and Andrew Lowe to exchange banana bread for romaine lettuce.

Basically, the Bring the Funny host couldn’t find any lettuce amid the coronavirus pandemic, so she took to Twitter to crowdsource for some produce. Eventually, Chris replied with a photo of himself holding up three heads of romaine.

The following day, the hilarious foursome met up to make the trade. Of course, because of social distancing, they had to find a suitable alternative to handing off the items. So, Chrissy and John borrowed a toy car from their daughter, Luna Stephens, and rolled the goods on over.

Unsurprisingly, the internet was L-I-V-I-N-G for the meet-up. “This story has been so fun to follow,” one fan commented on a photo Chris posted of himself, Andrew, John and Chrissy. “I honestly needed this so bad. Thank you!” added another. “I will never, ever forget this. It’s too iconic,” a third person chimed in, while a fourth wrote, “Fantastic content.”

Courtesy of Chris Klemens/Instagram

The best part? There’s more to come! Chris documented the entire ordeal for his YouTube channel and will be releasing a video on Thursday, March 26. “Needless to say, Thursday’s video is going to be as chaotic as today felt,” he wrote on Twitter. “I really am full of gratitude and feel like an even bigger idiot my life is so great during this horrible f–king time for everyone else.”

We will definitely be tuning in! Oh, and testing out Chrissy’s recipe for ourselves … we need to try this banana bread!

