Can’t Hold Her Down! See Christina Aguilera’s Sexiest Braless Photos and Outfits With No Bra!

She’ll always be Lady Marmalade! Christina Aguilera brought her gifted vocal cords to the music industry and has given the world strong hits, such as “Genie in a Bottle,” “Fighter” and “Can’t Hold Us Down.” The powerhouse musical artist has had a packed schedule throughout her career, from going on tours to hitting the red carpet! When she steps out looking her most stylish, Christina has rocked an incredible braless ensemble on occasion.

From sultry floor-length gowns to sexy form-fitting minidresses, the blonde babe can rock anything of her choice wherever she goes!

Nevertheless, Christina has opened up about feeling self-conscious about her physique over the years. In an April 2021 interview with Health magazine, the Burlesque star revealed she “hated being super skinny” at the beginning of her career in the spotlight.

“I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure,” she admitted. “I would never want to relive my 20s — you’re so in your own head and finding your confidence. As you age, you stop comparing yourself to other people and start appreciating your own body and owning it

“Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves,” she said. “I appreciated having a booty. I’ve always said that women are way more interesting to look at than men!”

However, she noted that due to the pressures of societal beauty standards, “we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves.”

“Accepting yourself is what beauty is really about,” the Grammy Award winner concluded. “As much as I also love being a glam girl and playing dress-up for the camera, when it all comes off, that’s what’s ultimately most rewarding — being able to feel really good about who’s staring back at you in the mirror, because you’re owning all of it.”

As a mom of two, Christina continues to set a precedent for her children on self-confidence. She shares daughter Summer Rain Rutler with fiancé Matthew Rutler and son Max Liron Bratman with ex-husband Jordan Bratman. In her interview, Christina explained why she is “really careful if [her] daughter is there when [she is] doing photo shoots.”

“I want to make sure that when she sees mommy in hair and makeup that she realizes that’s not what’s important,” the “Dirrty” artist added. “I want to make sure she understands that this is part of mommy’s work, but that it’s what I create that matters more. There’s no right or wrong way when it comes to my kids. I just really try to encourage them to be their own selves.”

