The Sexiest, Most Revealing Outfits From the 2022 CMA Awards: See Photos!

Some of the biggest names in country music stepped out at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9, rocking seriously sexy looks! From Carly Pearce to Katy Perry, these artists weren’t afraid to show a little skin on the red carpet.

Of course, in addition to the fashion, the Country Music Association Awards are about the talent! This year, the prestigious event, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning at Nashville’s Bridgestone Area, offers some steep competition.

The biggest award of the night — Entertainer of the Year — is between nominees Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen.

Even if Miranda doesn’t take home the win, it’s safe to say she’ll still be on Cloud 9. The “Drunk” artist and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, are more in love than ever. “I want to be open about how happy we are,” Miranda gushed during a June interview with People.

Despite their previous differences in lifestyle, Brendan, a former New York City police offer, is doing just fine being a country boy.

“He jumped right into this lifestyle,” Miranda assured. “There’s a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods, but it was a big laugh. It’s nice to have a partner … someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you. He loves me for me. It’s a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life.”

Prior to marrying Brendan in 2019, the Longview, Texas, native had a highly publicized relationship with fellow country singer Blake Shelton.

Although she didn’t mention the “God’s Country” crooner by name, Miranda did allude to their 2015 divorce teaching her important life lessons.

“Without the hard stuff — the chaos, the crazy schedule, the heartbreak, the falling in love, the falling out of love — I wouldn’t be who I am,” she said. “I’m thankful for the lessons, even though they hurt at the time.”

Blake has since moved on with Gwen Stefani. The Voice personalities got hitched in July 2021.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the sexiest, most revealing looks at the 2022 CMAs.