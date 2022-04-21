Written in partnership with Jordan Finkle.

As one of the most sought-after events on the annual festival circuit, Coachella has become renowned for much more than its musical guests, gaining an esteemed reputation for ushering in a new era of festival fashion. With the world’s most influential celebrities, content creators and movers-and-shakers all shoo-in attendees for California’s hottest weekend, Coachella’s become a prime opportunity for the tastemakers of our generation to showcase their personal styles – something regular consumers are eager to emulate with their own fashion choices in the weeks to follow.

More than anything Coachella has become associated with breaking fashion brands….just as it has done in the past with Revolve and Wildfox. Now, in 2022, the time has finally come for a new generation of brands to earn their stripes.

Courtesy of APM Monaco

Coming out of weekend one, it seems like APM Monaco is Coachella’s newest progeny of household name brand. With a litany of top models and influencers — from Meredith Mickelson to Cindy Prado to Brandy Gordon — APM‘s swank, modish content swept across social media like a tidal wave during weekend one of the Festival. And it’s not hard to see why APM Monaco was such a favorite for Coachella’s most influential. Known for its chic, yet exuberantly fun take on modern accessories, APM Monaco’s glittering accessories have made a show-stopping statement across the weekend festivities surpassing just the influencers wearing the products to the publications covering the tour de force.

The inherent mix-and-match ability of APM Monaco’s versatile collections, like the celestial Meteorite line, made a natural fit in the star-studded celebrations – especially considering APM Monaco’s well-documented reputation as a celebrity favorite accessories brand, seen on the likes of fashion mavens like Rihanna and Blake Lively.

With more than 400 stores and counting located across the world, APM Monaco’s international star has certainly already been well-established; and with the brand chosen as one of Coachella attendees’ favorite style selections of the year, APM Monaco’s meteoric trajectory is only anticipated to keep climbing upward in the months to follow.