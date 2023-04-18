Bringing the Heat! See Photos of All the Stars Who Rocked Bikini Tops at Coachella 2023

The 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is bringing the beach vibes in the middle of the arid California desert. Several celebrities — from reality TV royalty to television actresses — opted to wear bikinis to give their outfits a boho-chic edge. And what better way to do that than to match it with daisy dukes?

Outer Banks star Madison Bailey brought the heat to the Revolve Festival, leaving little to the imagination when she arrived in a totally sheer sparkling, long-sleeved frock over a black two-piece swimsuit and brown hiking boots. The Netflix actress completed the full look with a white tote bag, and she curled her hair for the day out.

Of course, Madison wasn’t the only TV star to roll up to the event in beachwear. Nickelodeon alum Victoria Justice turned heads in a pink bikini top, a rainbow-colored fishnet cover-up, denim shorts and pink knee-high cowgirl-styled boots.

The former Victorious star is a familiar face at the music festival, as she loves to attend the annual event. At Coachella 2019, Victoria rocked a black bikini with a sheer halter top, a black cowgirl hat, dark denim shorts and black knee-high heeled boots.

As for which reality TV A-listers brought the beach with them, fans caught a glimpse at Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay’s sizzling look: an all-white, see-through ensemble featuring a fringe top and a matching long skirt with coordinating heeled pumps. Later on, the “Scheananigans with Scheana” podcast host changed up her look to a long-sleeved little black dress with chunky Steve Madden boots.

One of Coachella’s most dedicated attendees is none other than the Queen of Coachella, Vanessa Hudgens. Although the Tick, Tick … Boom star has yet to make an appearance at this year’s festival, she has previously opened up about how style is a central theme at the event.

“It’s really nice to be seen. That’s what we all want: to be seen and feel safe to express ourselves,” Vanessa told E! News in April 2022. “Coachella has always been a place where I’ve felt safe to express myself.”

The Disney Channel alum added that “everyone’s creativity” ultimately “looks different.”

“I think just embrace and honor yourself and your taste, and go from there,” she advised at the time for all guests.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of the celebs wearing bikinis at Coachella.