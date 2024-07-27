Scarlett Johansson has a new mission — turning her hubby, Saturday Night Live Weekend Update host Colin Jost, into a silver screen sensation! 

Using her star power, Scarlett, 39, scored Colin, 42, a role in her latest blockbuster. 

Colin Jost Appearing in Wife's Movies ‘Isn’t a Good Look’
Patricia J. Garcinuno/Getty

“Everyone knows why Colin made a cameo in the movie — because he’s married to the boss,” an insider dishes exclusively to Life & Style.

Jost’s buddies are saying this was her idea, not his. “He knows popping up in his wife’s movies isn’t a good look for him,” a friend said. “But what’s he going to do, turn her down?” 