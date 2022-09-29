Spicy! Country Music Stars Don’t Always Dress Modestly: See Photos of Their Sexiest, Most Revealing Outfits

Country music stars from Miranda Lambert to Kelsea Ballerini aren’t afraid to flaunt what they’ve got by wearing some of their sexiest outfits of all time. Whether it be a plunging V-neck dress or a ripped denim miniskirt, several artists have opted for some revealing fashion on a few occasions.

Kelsea turned heads when she donned a unique two-piece ensemble in April 2022, which she proudly shared via her Instagram at the time.

“When I say yee,” the “Miss Me More” singer cheekily captioned her post, which featured photos of her wearing a pink backless blazer with matching pants that were cut out below her booty. Kelsea completed the look by tying her hair in a high ponytail and strutted in silver stiletto heels.

Aside from Kelsea, fellow pop icon Carrie Underwood is known as one of country music’s sweethearts. However, that doesn’t mean the “Before He Cheats” rocker hesitates to experiment with different styles.

In April 2016, Carrie returned to perform on American Idol alongside Keith Urban. While she chose a plain black ensemble for the stage, the “Undo It” singer arrived at the event donning a sexy mesh low V-neck-topped mini dress, which featured a super short unique-patterned skirt.

While Carrie is known as a powerhouse music artist, the industry hails Shania Twain as one of the greats, as she broke fashion and performance boundaries in the business for women.

From her 1998 leopard-print jacket days to her 2022 sparkling concert jumpsuits, the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” artist unpacked her thoughts on the pressures female country singers face in terms of fashion, music and overall image.

“You’re not really allowed to be too pretty or too sexy or too anything, expressively, as a woman,” she told The Independent in October 2020. “I think that’s a very sexist point of view.”

However, Shania also pointed out she “managed to get [her] way,” referring to her reputation as a confident superstar. She hasn’t let the societal pressures stand in her way throughout her career, and it shows every time she either hits the red carpet or shares an at-home photo of herself via social media.

In September 2022, the Canada native shared a rather risqué picture of herself modeling topless to promote her song “Waking Up Dreaming.” As the Queen of Country Pop, Shania complemented the striking look with a white cowgirl hat and pink-patterned akee-high boots.

Aside from Shania, the talented women in country music have expressed their self-confidence through their fashion.

