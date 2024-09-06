Craig Conover has come a long way since he debuted on season 1 of Southern Charm in 2014.

“I started filming when I was 24, and I’m 36 now,” he says. “I’ve grown up a lot.” The lawyer turned entrepreneur credits the series with helping him mature. “Reality TV is a giant mirror you hold up to yourself. Every year you’re trying to get better. It holds you accountable.”

Here, the “Pillows and Beer” podcast cohost — who recently teamed up with Heluva Good! dips — talks to In Touch‘s Fortune Benatar about his journey, when he’s planning to settle down with his girlfriend of almost three years, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, and his biggest splurge.

Would you say being on Southern Charm has kept you in check?

CC: As you get older, you begin to accept more accountability. I did dumb stuff in my 20s, but sharing those low points has a purpose. People see I didn’t start [my business] Sewing Down South until I was 31 and that I moved in with my parents at 26. It wasn’t until about a year ago that I stopped drinking for the most part. I used to be able to find a million excuses, but I’m a little better now. Accountability is the biggest thing in my life.

Why do you think you and Paige are such a good match?

CC: Being in the same industry helps. I’ve dated people who weren’t on TV, and that’s fine, too, but it’s cool to experience this with Paige. There are probably less than 150 Bravo people out there.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Do you have a timeline for marriage and kids?

CC: The goal is to one day be married and have kids, but we realize we still have plenty of time to do that. There’s a false sense of urgency that’s put onto you, and I was guilty of that, too. We want to just let things evolve organically. We’re enjoying the life we’re living now.

You opened a restaurant with costar Austen Kroll in Charleston, South Carolina. What’s it like working together?

CC: We butt heads a lot. We have to be careful because we’ve got our podcast and we also own Carriage House in NYC. It’s definitely put stress on our relationship — but it also pulls us through a lot of things.

You and longtime costar Shep Rose had tension in season 9. Where do you stand now?

CC: We’ve accepted that we’re not alike at all; we disagree on almost everything. We’re better than where we were at the reunion, and we’re on a path forward.

What was the problem?

CC: Sometimes when people grow and evolve it intimidates other people. We’ve seen on the show for years that people had problems with how I lived my life. It used to be I went out too much and didn’t work enough. Now I work too much and don’t go out enough. But I think they’ve started to accept me for who I am.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

He’s opened up about his alcohol issues. How do you support him?

CC: That’s a big storyline this coming season. I’ve been on my own journey with drinking, and Shep is on his. Anytime you’re dealing with recovery, it’s very important to keep moving forward. Sometimes you’re going to slip up, but I think as long as your intent is good, everyone will be OK.

On a lighter note… Craig answers our burning questions!

Go-to snack?

CC: Heluva Good! dip and chips bring back happy memories from when I was a kid. The French Onion is my favorite — that’s the one I can’t really put down once I start.

What emoji do you use most often?

CC: The hand heart is my most frequent and the fist pound.

Favorite movie?

CC: Recently, it’s been Notting Hill. That’s been my go-to on the plane.

Who has left you the most starstruck?

CC: Danny McBride lives in Charleston, and he is still my favorite person that I have met. He came up to me and Cameran [Eubanks] when he first moved there. It was the first time I had ever felt starstruck. We’ve become friends over the years with Danny, but it’s still just as exciting every time I run into him.

Recent splurge purchase you’ve made for yourself?

CC: My backyard. I basically built everything that makes me happy: an outdoor kitchen, a big- screen TV out there that I can watch from the pool. We’ve got our bees and our garden.