Step into the world of Dr. Carlos Mata aka Dr. Scottsdale® – a renowned plastic surgeon in Scottsdale, Arizona and the brilliant mind behind Natural Results Plastic Surgery. Here, we unveil Dr. Scottsdale’s commitment to empowering individuals to feel confident and beautiful in their own skin. We uncover the layers of Dr. Scottsdale’s approach, where the goal is not just to enhance appearances, but to create a tapestry of beauty that reflects the unique essence of each individual.

Celebrating Authentic Beauty

At the heart of Dr. Scottsdale’s practice is a simple yet profound philosophy: “Be your own kind of beautiful.” This principle resonates throughout his approach to plastic surgery, as he believes in enhancing each individual’s natural features and embracing their unique identity. From brow lifts, eyelid surgery, and facelifts to body contouring and breast procedures, Dr. Scottsdale covers a wide spectrum of treatments. Every transformation he performs ensures harmony between patients’ innate features and their desired outcomes.

Dr. Scottsdale® Elevating Beauty Naturally

Dr. Scottsdale’s journey of transformation and empowerment extends to his own private practice, Natural Results Plastic Surgery, which he established in 2017 in the vibrant heart of Scottsdale, Arizona. The practice comprises two distinct departments, each dedicated to specific realms of aesthetic excellence.

On the surgical side, Dr. Scottsdale specializes in transformative procedures like breast augmentation, mommy makeovers, and the innovative Scottsdale Skinny® and Gladiator®. The department features an in-house operating room where Dr. Scottsdale meticulously sculpts each transformation according to individual aspirations.

The Medical Spa division, a complementary counterpart to the surgical wing, encompasses a diverse range of non-invasive treatments that nurture the natural beauty of each individual. Within these walls, Nurse Scottsdale, a practitioner (and partner) trained under Dr. Scottsdale’s guidance and other world-renowned injectors, takes the reins in delivering rejuvenating treatments. From sexual enhancements and injectables to facials and lasers, this department embraces a holistic beauty approach, all under Dr. Scottsdale’s expert supervision.

With Natural Results Plastic Surgery, Dr. Scottsdale has carved a space where his philosophy thrives—a space where authenticity and empowerment converge to shape not only physical appearances but also the deep-seated confidence that radiates from within.

The Artistry of Transformation

Dr. Scottsdale’s journey began with a foundation of excellence, graduating high school with honors before embarking on his medical career. After earning his degree in biomedical science from Texas A&M University, he further advanced his studies at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. Driven by a desire to master his craft, he traversed prestigious institutions such as Saint Joseph’s Medical Center, MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, and Harvard’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where he refined his surgical skills.

But Dr. Scottsdale’s journey wasn’t just limited to the lecture halls; it extended to the frontlines of service. He answered the call to serve his country as a surgeon in the US Army, dedicating four years to his role as a plastic surgeon. This experience was transformative, teaching him the virtues of focus and attention to detail, while also acquiring a deep understanding of the creative realm of reconstructive surgery. Military service also instilled his appreciation for minimizing scars, a principle that shapes his practice today.

Where Art Meets Compassion

Dr. Scottsdale operates not only within the confines of his clinic but also carries his skills across the world. His surgical prowess extends to operating rooms in his Scottsdale office and hospitals where he holds privileges for specific surgeries like rhinoplasty and breast reconstruction. Beyond these bounds, he embraces a deeper calling—an unwavering dedication to serving those with limited access to medical care. Through mission trips to third-world countries, Dr. Scottsdale extends his healing touch to those in need. These missions span a diverse range of procedures, from cleft lip palate corrections to cyst removals on both children and adults. This humanitarian aspect of his work showcases his commitment to using his skills to make a positive impact on a global scale.

Dr. Scottsdale is more than just a plastic surgeon in Scottsdale; he’s an artist of transformation – crafting confidence, and celebrating authentic beauty. Dr. Carlos Mata, the visionary known as Dr. Scottsdale®, has not only changed faces; he’s changed lives. From his beginnings to his establishment as a revered figure in the realm of plastic surgery, Dr. Scottsdale’s legacy is one that resonates deeply—inviting us all to embrace our unique beauty, to walk with confidence, and to redefine our own narrative of self-assurance.