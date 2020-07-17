Get to Know the Cast of Netflix’s Fantasy Drama ‘Cursed’ — Katherine Langford, Daniel Sharman and More

Looking for something to binge-watch on Netflix? Well, if you’re into fantasy, drama and adventure, then Cursed might just be the series for you! The show, which hit the streaming platform on Friday, July 17, is based on a 2019 Thomas Wheeler and Frank Miller illustrated novel of the same name.

Cursed is a retelling of the age-old Arthurian legend through the eyes of a teenage sorceress named Nimue (played by 13 Reasons Why actress Katherine Langford). While the series does involve a powerful sword, viewers shouldn’t expect to see any parallels between Nimue and Arya Stark on Game of Thrones.

“It’s kind of sad that there are so few women that we see fighting or with swords in this genre — at the epicenters of this genre — that as soon as there’s one that’s kind of similar it becomes a talking point,” Katherine mused to Marie Claire. “As a credit to Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings, the fantasy genre has amassed such a huge mainstream audience. What makes these fantasy pieces stand out is they put their own stamp on the genre.”

The Love, Simon alum went on to explain how the cast and creators of Cursed approached making the series with that in mind. “We know what Game of Thrones looks like; we know what Lord of the Rings looks like,” Katherine said. “As we were filming, [we were] finding out what makes this Cursed, what makes this unique identity ours.”

Each of Cursed’s 10 episodes is just under an hour long, making it a pretty easy weekend binge. “Scorned as a witch, a young woman with powers leaves her village to start a new life — just as a ruthless army scours the countryside for her kind,” reads the official description for episode 1, “Nimue.” If that doesn’t sound interesting, we don’t know what does!

