It’s been three-and-a-half years since Dakota Johnson was first spotted wearing her emerald engagement ring, but she and Chris Martin are still no closer to heading down the aisle.

“While Dakota loves Chris, she’s not sure about marriage,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. Her parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, have each been divorced four times, so “she’s not a big proponent of the legal aspect of it,” explains the insider. “Dakota says a piece of paper doesn’t necessarily change anything.”

For now, the actress, 34, is happy living with the Coldplay frontman, 47, even starting a family with him, without all the “pomp and circumstance” of a wedding. “Dakota isn’t a runaway bride,” says the source. “She’s just uncertain that marriage is for her.”