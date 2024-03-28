Here comes the … ex-wife? Gwyneth Paltrow is so determined to help Chris Martin and his fiancée, Dakota Johnson, plan the perfect wedding that she’s inadvertently taken all the fun out of the process. “Gwyneth seems more excited about Dakota and Chris’ wedding than they are,” a source exclusively admits to Life & Style. “So much so, they’re calling her their very own bridezilla.”

Though they’ve reportedly been engaged for a few years, the Madame Web star, 34, and the Coldplay frontman, 47, are in no rush to walk down the aisle — “They haven’t even set a wedding date yet,” the source notes to Life & Style — but that hasn’t stopped the meddling Goop guru, 51, from putting in her two cents. “It’s difficult because Dakota really likes Gwyneth. But her obsession with them getting married is too much,” adds the source. “She’s coming up with all kinds of ideas for the ceremony: color themes, locations, even the guest list!”

What’s more, the actress has sent the bride and groom-to-be photos and links from her own “fabulous” Hamptons nuptials to husband Brad Falchuk to use as inspiration for their big day, the source tells Life & Style: “Gwyneth’s become the ultimate bridezilla, and it’s not even her wedding!