Actress Dakota Johnson‘s romance with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has been so private that fans rarely know what their current status is. In more than four years together, they’ve never walked a red carpet, and have only been photographed in each other’s presence a handful of times. But the Fifty Shades of Grey star just gave a rare update on how the pair are doing.

In an interview for the February issue of Elle UK, the 32-year-old beauty confessed, “We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes. But we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private.”

The couple resides in a home on Malibu’s Point Dume, and Dakota revealed, “Most of the partying takes place inside my house,” of the entertainment industry friends that they host for gatherings.

Dakota and Chris started dating in 2017, more than three years after his “conscious uncoupling” from ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow. The Iron Man actress is a total fan of her former husband’s partner, as she’s gushed in the press about Dakota more than Chris himself has.

“I love her,” Gwyneth shared about Dakota in the February 2020 issue of Harper’s Bazaar. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.”

While Chris doesn’t speak about his romance with Dakota, he’s made his presence in her life known in several videos. In March 2020, shortly after COVID-19 home lockdowns began, Dakota did a hilarious Instagram tutorial on how to properly wash one’s hands in front of her kitchen sink. But the arms and hands shown in the video were Chris’, as he stood behind her off camera and put his limbs in the frame.

Chris made hilarious gestures as Dakota tried to keep from bursting out laughing, as she ad-libbed along to his over-the-top handwashing and countertop drenching antics. The video proved how fun and adorable the pair are together without having to even show Chris’ face.

More recently, The “Sky Full of Stars” singer was there to play AV tech when Dakota did a virtual discussion with the team behind the film Cha Cha Real Smooth for the Sundance Film Festival in January 2022. Her video screen popped in at the last minute after an apparent technical difficulty, and showed Chris seated next to Dakota, helping fix whatever had gone wrong. The pair smiled and burst out laughing, as the musician then got up and left the room, flashing the peace sign on the way out and letting Dakota go about her work.