Fifty Shades of Grey alum Dakota Johnson is more than just a famous film franchise star. The actress has grown exponentially over the years — in her career and in her appearance — leading fans to wonder whether she’s had plastic surgery.

While Dakota has not publicly confirmed whether she has gone under the knife, her physical attributes remain as stunning as ever!

After landing her first well-known role in 2010’s The Social Network, Dakota’s facial features haven’t changed much, but that may be simply because she is only in her thirties.

For now, the actress is constantly spicing things up when it comes to earning various film roles. The Texas native has landed some complex roles throughout her career, starting with her famous character Anastasia Steele from the Fifty Shades film series. As most viewers recall, the movies required nudity on both her and costar Jamie Dornan’s part.

“Nudity is really interesting for an actor,” Dakota told Vogue in January 2017. “There are no clothes to tell you a bit about the story. There’s no jewelry to give you a clue about social status. So, it becomes purely about the performance.”

Stripping down for a role requires some self-confidence and the Goats actress even touched on what she might decide in the future as she grows older.

“Will I stop doing nude scenes when my boobs start sagging? I don’t know,” she added in the interview.

Despite her ability to push the boundaries, Dakota admitted she is “terrible in crowds” upon having attended a Gucci show in Milan, Italy, that month.

“Normally, I’m sitting there thinking, ‘I don’t belong here, I don’t know all these people, I don’t know what I’m talking about,’” she said. “I have a thing with the exposure, with the experience of the past two years. I think I went into this weird K-hole of feeling so scared of people. I noticed myself becoming shut off to strangers, even cold. That’s not my nature. I prefer to be tender.”

Nevertheless, the Five-Year Engagement actor still takes risks when it comes to show business. She has been making impressive career strides following her role in The Lost Daughter. By early 2022, multiple reports claimed Dakota could even have the chance to play Marvel’s Madame Web, per Deadline.

Scroll through the gallery to see how Dakota Johnson has transformed over the years.