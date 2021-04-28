Jonah Hill Had an Impressive Weight Loss Transformation: Photos of the Actor Then and Now!

Looking good! Jonah Hill had an impressive weight loss transformation since he first stepped into the spotlight nearly two decades ago. The 21 Jump Street actor has since spoken a lot about how he dropped the pounds and improved his personal body image.

The Get Him to the Greek star said he started losing weight when he decided he needed “to be a responsible adult” during an interview with Kidd Kraddick in the Morning.

“When I met all of you, metaphorically, was like for Superbad, right? I was like a 22-year-old kid,” he began about the 2007 hit movie. “So, when I listen to interviews or anything from that time, you cringe because most people don’t have a snapshot from their most immature, idiotic time in their life … all my friends were in college so I was living like a frat guy like everyone drinking beer and eating pizza.”

Jonah added he “started physically running instead of emotionally running” to get in shape. In addition, the Wolf of Wall Street star started doing 10 push-ups a day and eventually worked his way up to 100 daily reps.

When it came to putting the work in, Jonah acknowledged he simply altered his daily diet while speaking with ABC News. “I wish there was some crazy thing that I did, like a pill or a genie or something, but I went to see a nutritionist, and he told me what to eat to change my habits and stuff,” the Los Angeles native said.

Despite physically changing his body, Jonah explained to Ellen DeGeneres that he also needed to alter the way he saw himself.

“I think everybody has a version of themselves ― I call it a snapshot ― at some point in life. … [you’re] trying to hide from the world. Even if you get success or grow up or become good-looking or whatever … you kind of carry some part of that with you,” he told the talk show host. “For me, it’s definitely being like this 14-year-old kid, being overweight, wanting to fit in with these skaters and hip-hop kids, and just feeling lonely and maybe not understanding my own worth.”

“I spent most of my young adult life listening to people say I was fat, gross, and unattractive,” the Moneyball star continued. “And it’s only in the last four years writing and directing my movie, Mid90s, that I’ve started to understand how much that hurt and got into my head.”

Jonah looks incredible these days. Keep scrolling to see photos of his transformation!