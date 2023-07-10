The wolf of Hollywood. Jonah Hill carved out a name for himself in acting with his first lead role in 2007’s Superbad. Since then, the actor, comedian and producer has starred in several other hit films, including The Wolf of Wall Street, Moneyball and 21 Jump Street. With his successful career, it’s no surprise that Jonah has racked up a more than decent net worth. Keep scrolling to learn how Jonah earned his wealth. Plus, get details on his new merch line, which is facing backlash amid drama with his ex-girlfriend, Sarah Brady.

What Is Jonah Hill’s Net Worth?

Jonah Hill has a net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Jonah Hill Make Money?

Most of Jonah’s money comes from his acting and producing work. In 2015, he made No. 28 on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid actors at $16 million. He earned $10 million for 2014’s 22 Jump Street, which “grossed $331 million worldwide,” according to the publication.

However, Jonah has also been happy to accept the minimum payment for a worthy acting role! That same year, he admitted that he was only paid SAG’s “minimum wage” for his role as Donnie Azoff in The Wolf of Wall Street, which came out to $60,000, as Variety reported. Jonah told Howard Stern that he just wanted to work with director Martin Scorsese.

Jonah also comes from a wealthy family. His father, Richard Feldstein, served as a tour accountant for Guns N’ Roses, and his mother, Sharon Lyn (née Chalkin), is a costume designer and stylist. Jonah’s younger sister Beanie Feldstein is a Broadway star, and older brother Jordan Feldstein managed Robin Thicke and Maroon 5 until his death in 2017 at age 40.

Why Is Jonah Hill’s Merch Line Facing Backlash?

In addition to Jonah’s career in the film industry, he is an entrepreneur thanks to the April 2023 launch of his lifestyle and wellness brand, Meaningful Existence. At the time, he and Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna were spotted wearing colorful sweatshirts from the clothing line at a Lakers game. He wore a wig to showcase his alter ego, Prophet Ezekiel Profit, the figure at the center of Jonah’s satirical brand.

Meaningful Existence’s About Us page reads, “Based on the teachings of Profit, WE HAVE one simple goal: to spread joy throughout the universe by Monetizing Happiness. Here at Meaningful Existence, we believe that no one is born into happiness. You have to work and earn money, and then buy it. In a complicated world full of stress and doubt, we’re here to show you how much simpler things can really be when you allow us to take Complete Unrelenting Control.”

The brand’s concept of “unrelenting control” came under fire after Jonah’s ex, surfer Sarah Brady, took to her Instagram Stories on July 9 with screenshots of alleged text conversations between the former couple. Sarah claimed Jonah sent her a list of demands for their relationship, including that she avoid posting photos and videos of herself in swimwear and stop surfing with men.

Many social media users found the alleged texts from Jonah to be controlling, and the slogan of Meaningful Existence went viral. The brand appears to have turned off comments on an Instagram post advertising hats that say “Complete Unrelenting Control.” However, Pop Crave shared a glimpse at the hat on Twitter, where users expressed disgust.

“Lol not him actually proving he’s emotionally abusive. Disgusting,” one person replied.

“Narcissists gonna narcissist,” another user wrote.