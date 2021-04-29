It’s no secret that Jonah Hill is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. However, outside of his successful career, the Superbad alum likes to keep things pretty low-key — and that includes his love life! To date, Jonah’s most notable relationship was with his ex-fiancée Gianna Santos. To learn more about their split and who he’s dating today, keep reading.

Why did Jonah Hill and Gianna Santos break up?

“The spark went in Jonah and Gianna’s relationship,” a source revealed to Us Weekly in October 2020, noting the pair called it quits six weeks prior. Jonah and Gianna began dating in August 2018 before getting engaged a year later.

Are Jonah Hill and Zoë Kravitz dating?

In April, a slimmed-down Jonah took to Instagram to share a photo in promotion of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen‘s fashion brand, The Row. “Modeling is emotionally complex,” the former Wolf of Wall Street star captioned two pictures of himself and Zoë.

Jonah Hill/Instagram

Immediately, fans began shipping the A-listers. “This is the couple I never knew I needed,” one user commented. “Please tell me you’re dating!” added another. “This is what the world needs,” a third person chimed in, while a fourth added, “Such a gorgeous duo.”

Ultimately, it’s unclear whether or not Jonah and Zoë are more than just friends. For her part, the Big Little Lies actress filed for divorce from husband Karl Glusman in December 2020 after tying the knot in June 2019.

Who else has Jonah Hill dated?

Prior to his engagement to Gianna, Jonah briefly dated a woman named Erin Galpern in 2018. Ahead of Erin, the Academy Award-nominee was in a relationship with his high school girlfriend, Jordan Klein, for years before going their separate ways in 2011.

“Jordan always seemed really happy and in love. I never heard a single complaint about their relationship,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “It was probably traveling. She would always go where he was. Now that she has a stable job, she can’t just pick up and leave.”

Additionally, Jonah has been romantically linked to Isabelle McNally, Rita Ora and Ali Hoffman.

While Jonah has never been one to openly discuss his love life, the Mid90s director did open up about his longtime weight loss journey and struggle with body image in a February Instagram post.

“I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post and it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post,'” Jonah wrote, along with sharing two paparazzi images of himself surfing shirtless. “It’s for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love.”