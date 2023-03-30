Super cute! Actor Jonah Hill and girlfriend Olivia Millar first sparked romance rumors in September 2022 after they were photographed in Santa Barbara together while embarking on a California road trip. Keep scrolling to learn more about Jonah and Olivia’s relationship!

When Did Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar Start Dating?

It’s unclear when the pair first romantically linked up as the 21 Jump Street star has remained very private over the recent years to protect his mental health. Additionally, he previously deactivated his Instagram account and Olivia’s page is private, so fans aren’t able to see their photos together.

Are Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar Engaged?

The Don’t Look Up actor and Olivia sparked engagement rumors on March 20, 2023, after she was spotted wearing a flashy diamond ring on that finger, as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. However, the couple has not publicly addressed the news.

Is Jonah Hill’s Girlfriend Olivia Millar Pregnant?

While Olivia was sporting a shiny diamond ring, she was also seemingly rocking a growing baby bump underneath her denim overalls.

They have not publicly commented on the pregnancy speculation.

What Is Olivia Millar’s Job?

Olivia co-owns a vintage online boutique, Chasseresse, with her older sister and model Raychel Roberts. The brand sells vintage, sustainable and regenerative brands, per the business’ official Instagram bio.

“Re-launching Chasseresse in a totally different way. The new website is under construction now. Hoping to launch at the end of this month. Stay tuned for a really exciting new way to shop sustainably,” the brand announced via Instagram on February 5, 2023.

The site has yet to relaunch as of publication.

Was Jonah Hill Engaged Before?

The You People actor was previously engaged to ex-fiancée Gianna Santos. Jonah and the content manager started dating in August 2018 and it was confirmed he popped the big question in September 2019.

Jonah’s sister, Beanie Feldstein, even gushed over the exciting news at the time.

“Oh, my God, I mean, he’s my best friend in the world, so I’m always excited for him,” the Booksmart starlet told Us Weekly in January 2020.

However, news broke that Jonah and Gianna quietly called off their engagement that October.

“The spark went in Jonah and Gianna’s relationship,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, noting that they split six weeks prior.

Nearly one year later, Jonah went on to date ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady and went Instagram official in September 2021. The surfer even stood beside him at the red carpet premiere of Don’t Look Up that December.

Rumors swirled that they got engaged, leading the Hollywood star to respond with a rare clapback.

“The rumors are not true,” he wrote via Instagram in February 2022.

He joked, “I’m engaged. But not to my girlfriend. I am engaged to your mom. I know this is shocking but please respect our privacy at this time.”

That was the last time they mentioned each other.

