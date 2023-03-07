Rihanna Baby Bump Photos: See Her Pregnancy Pictures with Baby No. 2 ​With A$AP Rocky

The Super Bowl LVII was a historic night for Rihanna fans. Not only did the “Diamonds” singer perform for the first time during the halftime show after a seven-year hiatus, but she also announced her / with baby No. 2! Rihanna rocked her baby bump during the February 12, 2023, set and she has been swooning over her pregnancy ever since.

The Savage X Fenty founder shocked fans with her ​second pregnancy, as she welcomed her first child in May 2022 with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. A source close to the couple exclusively told Life & Style they were “on top of the world” after announcing the news of baby No. 2.

“She kept the baby news under wraps and only told family members, her stylist and a couple of close friends, until she couldn’t keep quiet about it any longer,” the insider revealed at the time. The source also noted that Rihanna decided to “ideally” announce her pregnancy during the Super Bowl because it is the “biggest sports event of the year.”

The source added, “Having come from a big family herself, Rihanna feels blessed that she’ll have two kids so close in age, to look out for each other, and jokes it’s almost like having twins!”

The Oscar nominee graced the cover of British Vogue in February 2023 with A$AP and her son. However, when Rihanna shared their issue photos on Instagram, she revealed she was already pregnant with baby No. 2 at the time of the photo shoot.

“How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue,” RiRi captioned a snapshot from the magazine spread with her son ​on February 15, 2023.

Celebrities took to the comments of the post to congratulate the Barbados native.

“A lil pretty boy already. Congratulations on the new bundle of joy, Queen. Bodied Super Bowl,” Nicki Minaj wrote.

Kelly Rowland commented, “He is such a gorgeous baby!!! You’re a Momma RiRi!!”

Although baby No. 2 hasn’t arrived yet, Rihanna’s son is already feeling the sibling rivalry. The “Love On the Brain” songstress shared precious photos and videos of her son via Instagram in March 2023, and one included a snapshot of the little one teary-eyed.

“My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him …swipe for tb of my fat man,” she wrote.

We will definitely be tuning into the Oscars to see a glowing RiRi and her growing belly!

Keep scrolling to see her baby bump photos amid her pregnancy with baby No. 2.