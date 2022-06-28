Madelyn Cline has some fans speculating on her love life following her split from Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes. The Netflix star has developed a high-profile dating history since the show first dropped on the platform in April 2020.

Scroll through for updates on whom Madelyn Cline is dating.

Are Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes Still Dating?

Madelyn and Chase dated for more than one year before announcing in November 2021 that they were calling it quits. At the time, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair had broken up.

“They’ve been trying to work it out for quite some time but decided going their separate ways was best,” the insider revealed, admitting it was the couple’s “busy schedules” that made it “hard” to schedule time together.

Prior to the official news of their breakup, Madelyn and Chase had sparked split rumors weeks before. In early September 2021, followers noticed the pair had not been spotted out together for some time. Further, any photos of the former couple together seemed to be in a group setting or promotion for Outer Banks.

The actress reaffirmed their split when she shut down rumors surrounding photos posted by Chase in March 2022 in which the former couple were seen holding hands.

“It was our start of filming,” the actress told Us Weekly at the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Who Is Madelyn Cline Dating?

After moving on from Chase, there was some speculation among fans that the Netflix star went on to date Zack Bia, however the DJ denied the claims.

“We are not dating. We hang out all the time,” Zack explained during an episode of the “BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards” podcast on January 13, 2022, when asked if he and Madelyn were more than friends.

Madelyn later sparked romance rumors with Jackson Guthy when the two were spotted having lunch together at Malibu Kitchen in early June before being photographed on a grocery run later that month. The singer and songwriter previously dated YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli up until their split in 2019.