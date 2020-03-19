‘Love Island’

Love Island started in the U.K. but launched an American version in 2019 — and it is good. The contestants (know as Islanders) live in isolation in Fiji. To stay on the island, they must compete in challenges and have someone to pair up with during periodic elimination ceremonies. It’s not always for love, sometimes two people get together for friendship or purely for the $100,000 prize at the end.

Anyone who is single after the coupling ceremonies is “dumped” from the island. There is a bit of romance in the mix, though. Some contestants are sent out on dates, and they can contact the other Islanders via phone or texting.

You can watch Love Island on CBS with a cable login or subscription for Hulu or YouTubeTV.