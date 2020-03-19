We’re obsessed! Looking for a binge-worthy reality dating show to watch while you wait for Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette to start? We have you covered. From the drama on Paradise Hotel to the swoon-worthy stories on Love Is Blind, there are many shows to check out in the reality dating realm. Keep scrolling to see what to watch next!
‘Love Is Blind’
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you have probably heard of Netflix’s hit show Love Is Blind. A group of singles start dating and get engaged without ever seeing each other — yes, you read that correctly.
The single contestants talk in “pods,” where they cannot see the other person, while they date. After creating a strong foundation, some couples get engaged. That’s when the real fun starts. The newly minted pair moves in together, they meet each other’s families and plan a wedding all in one month. Once they get to the altar, each person says “I do” … or “I don’t.”
You can stream Love Is Blind on Netflix.
‘Paradise Hotel’
How long can you stay in ~Paradise?~ This show, hosted by Kristin Cavallari, follows 12 single men and women as they compete to see who can last the longest at the super luxurious and exclusive resort.
All vacations come to an end eventually. Each week, the contestants vote off one of their own to make room for new people. In an interesting twist, viewers can call in for a chance to join the cast. The last couple standing leaves with a big cash prize.
You can stream Paradise Hotel for free on Fox with a cable login.
‘Love Island’
Love Island started in the U.K. but launched an American version in 2019 — and it is good. The contestants (know as Islanders) live in isolation in Fiji. To stay on the island, they must compete in challenges and have someone to pair up with during periodic elimination ceremonies. It’s not always for love, sometimes two people get together for friendship or purely for the $100,000 prize at the end.
Anyone who is single after the coupling ceremonies is “dumped” from the island. There is a bit of romance in the mix, though. Some contestants are sent out on dates, and they can contact the other Islanders via phone or texting.
You can watch Love Island on CBS with a cable login or subscription for Hulu or YouTubeTV.
‘Are You the One?’
MTV’s AYTO follows 16 singles who have been secretly paired up using a matchmaking algorithm. While living together, they have to try and figure who their “perfect match” is for a chance at the $1 million prize. If they succeed, the entire house splits the pot. However, after season 3, the prize was reduced whenever the house failed to identify any matches.
You can stream free episodes of AYTO on MTV with a cable login.
‘Ex on the Beach’
This is a fun one because the cast is made up of reality stars from your other shows like The Bachelor, AYTO and Big Brother. MTV describes the show as a “social experiment.”
It starts off as your typical run-of-the-mill dating show — 10 hot singles get to know each other while hanging out in their swimsuits. They are then “blindsided” by one or more exes who arrive at the beach. “A complicated web of hookups, deceit, revenge and drama unfolds against the sultry backdrop as couples decide if their love can be reignited,” the official website says.
You can stream Ex on the Beach for free with a cable login or subscription for SlingTV, FuboTV or Philo.
‘Temptation Island’
This one is for you, Bachelor in Paradise fans! Four couples volunteer to have their relationship put to the test when 24 sexy singles arrive on a tropical island.
The couples are separated and don’t reunite until the end of the show, so they are free to do whatever (or whoever) they want. There are a few rules in place, like someone can “block” a contestant from dating their partner, but it’s pretty much a free-for-all.
You can stream the USA Network show for free with a subscription for Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV or FuboTV.