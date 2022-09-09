Finding love after life in the MLB! Derek Jeter has been romantically linked to a few A-listers throughout his time as a New York Yankee, however, he found true love after retiring from the game. Keep reading for more details on his love life.

Is Derek Jeter Married?

The former New York Yankees shortstop married Hannah Jeter (née Davis) at the Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California in July 2016.

“Derek and I met during the off-season, and I think that was a lucky break,” Hannah wrote in a post for The Players Tribune in February 2017. “It let us spend some time together away from New York. I didn’t have any preconceptions about who he was, and I didn’t need much more to go on than this: I had met the nicest guy, and I wanted to get to know him on my own terms. Not Google’s.”

Does Derek Jeter Have Kids?

He and Hannah have since welcomed three kids together, and the former sports star loves being a dad. Their first daughter, Bella Raine, was born in August 2017 and baby girl No. 2, Story Grey, joined the family in January 2019.

“You always hear people say, ‘Wait until you have your own kids,’ but it really is true. I couldn’t be happier,” Derek told Us Weekly in April 2019. “I’ve been blessed to have two beautiful daughters and I’m looking forward to seeing them grow each and every day.”

Derek Jeter/Instagram

They became a family of five in December 2021 when River Rose was born.

Who Did Derek Jeter Date Before Getting Married?

The former professional athlete and businessman did have a few famous exes, including Mariah Carey and Minka Kelly. However, he has mainly kept his love life out of the public eye. When it comes to his relationship history, perhaps the most famous thing Derek is known for is those gift bag rumors, which he has since debunked.

In 2011, a New York Post article titled “Jeter’s Booty Hauls” alleged that after a one-night stand, Derek would present his suitors with a parting gift bag. But, if you ask him directly, there’s no truth to the “story that became larger than life.”

“I read the article,” he said in his ESPN docuseries The Captain. “You know, you see it, and then it’s like, ‘How the f–k did people come up with this?’ You know, basically, that’s it. And who would believe this s–t? And you believed it!”

Scroll through the gallery for a breakdown of Derek’s dating history.