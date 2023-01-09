Rolling in the dough! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins has amassed a seriously impressive net worth over the years. Keep reading to find out how the reality star makes money amid her January 2023 exit from the Bravo franchise.

What Is Diana Jenkins’ Net Worth?

As of January 2023, Diana’s net worth is estimated to be around $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Diana Jenkins Joined ‘RHOBH’ in Season 12

Diana joined the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s twelfth season; however, after just one season on the beloved Bravo series, the soon-to-be mom of four announced her exit in a statement on Instagram.

“As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she wrote on January 9, 2023. “I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you.”

Diana Jenkins Left ‘RHOBH’ After Lisa Rinna

Diana is the second RHOBH cast member to announce their exit from the show in January 2023. Just days prior, Life & Style confirmed that Bravolebrity Lisa Rinna wouldn’t be returning to the show after joining the series in season 4, noting that her contract with the network had ended.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series,” the Days of Our Lives alum said in a statement to Life & Style. “It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

Diana Jenkins Co-Owns a Swimwear Line

According to her LinkedIn, Diana has served as a creative partner and the majority owner of Melissa Odabash Swimwear – which has been “distributed in over 48 countries and in over 250 luxury department stores, boutiques and resorts” – since 2007.

David Buchan/Shutterstock

Diana Jenkins Founded Neuro Brands

The reality TV alum also founded Neuro Brands, a “major privately owned lifestyle drink company,” in 2009, and continues to serve as the company’s chairman and CEO.

Diana Jenkins’ Divorce Settlement

Diana wed British banker Roger Jenkins in 1999 after meeting at the gym. The pair share two children together and were married for 10 years before separating. Though many high-profile divorces can turn ugly, the former couple’s split was amicable, and Diana received a hefty £150 million in “the happiest divorce ever.”

“I love Diana and have such admiration for her as a mother, businesswoman and someone who was brilliant as a wife,” Roger told friends of the split in 2012, as reported by the Daily Mail. “We have moved on and are supremely happy with the arrangements we have in our lives. Diana will always be a very happy part of my life.”

Diana Jenkins Is a Philanthropist

The entrepreneur is also a humanitarian and philanthropist, having started the Sanela Diana Jenkins Foundation for Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2002 and the Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project at the University of California in 2008.

She has also organized fundraisers for the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and provided care for the victims of the 2010 Haiti earthquake through the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization with actor and activist Sean Penn.