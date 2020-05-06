Trouble in paradise? Fans suspect Bella Thorne and her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo, split after the actress posted about her love life. “I just want a girlfriend, I’m done with this dating s–t,” the former Disney Channel star, 22, tweeted on Wednesday, May 6.

“Oh no! What happened with Ben?” one user inquired. “Did you and Ben break up?!” echoed another. While Bella has yet to comment on the speculation, it’s safe to say the pair, who began dating in June 2019, are still together.

Two hours before tweeting, the Life of a Wannabe Mogul author gave her Italian beau, 26, a sweet shout-out on her Instagram Story. Additionally, Bella has dated girls over the course of their relationship. In October 2019, Bella posted an intimate photo with her then-girlfriend, Alex Martini, and Benjamin gushed over the photo, saying, “You girls are cute.”

Bella, who came out as pansexual in July 2019, has been open about dating multiple partners at a time. “Obviously, dating two people at once is a little difficult,” she told Cosmopolitan in November 2019. “I’m just with Ben now, so I’m not seeing any girl currently. If you’re gonna date a guy and a girl at the same time, those people have to really f—k with each other. Or literally f—k with each other. You know what I’m saying? It’s like, it really depends on finding the right mesh of two people.”

Prior to dating Alex and Benjamin, the Famous in Love alum had a similar relationship with exes Mod Sun and Tana Mongeau. While Mod, 33, and Tana, 21, didn’t date each other, the YouTuber and rapper both had respective, romantic connections with Bella at the same time. “[She] and I just f–ked with each other and when we were together, that’s what mattered,” Tana previously explained of their relationship.

Nowadays, Tana, Mod and Bella are all estranged after their particularly messy breakups. Beyond that, fans suspect the MTV reality star and “Stoner Girl” artist are dating. Even if their courtship appears fairly new, Bella actually accused Tana of breaking “girl code” after she was spotted out to dinner with Mod in July 2019.

However, Tana insisted that wasn’t the case. “Absolutely. 100 percent at all times I believe in girl code,” the “Without You” singer told Life & Style and other reporters that month.

As for Bella and Benjamin, they are likely going strong. The lovebirds are constantly gushing over each other on social media, as they are spending time apart amid the coronavirus outbreak. The musician is quarantined in Italy until the pandemic is over. We hope to see them reunite soon!

