Did Brie Larson Get Plastic Surgery? See Her ~Marvelous~ Beauty Secrets and Before, After Photos

Brie Larson is a ~marvelous~ beauty who knows how to serve looks in full glam on the red carpet and also flaunt her natural beauty with makeup-free selfies online. After years of starring in blockbuster films, though, she has been faced with plastic surgery speculation.

The Room actress hasn’t publicly addressed the rumors, but she has been open with her beauty journey as she has continued to reach new levels of stardom since entering the Marvel Universe.

“[My team] has been such a huge part of learning that putting makeup on, doing my hair, and wearing a gown can make you feel great — and you can feel equally as good not wearing makeup,” she said during a November 2020 interview with Byrdie. “The fact that I can enjoy both now has meant my life has grown.”

Before finding a glam team who makes her feel at best, Brie admitted to struggling for “so long with feeling ugly and embarrassed.”

“I had a tough time stepping into the ownership of wearing makeup and doing my hair, five or six years ago. I had gone so far in the other direction where I’d show up to events with wet hair and no makeup on,” the Oscar winner told Elle the same month.

Brie has shared her more recent “simple” skincare routine that has “changed over the years” while admitting she personalized it to being “a little lazy.”

“I’m always exhausted, so I will use [The Decorte Lipsome Advanced Repair Serum] as a preventative – but it’s also just I’m a creature of habit. So, I need to have routines,” she said during an April 2023 segment of Vogue’s “Beauty Secrets.” “I have a lot of early mornings, working long hours and I don’t want people to know that I’m tired. I think people need to know that I’m doing the impossible with ease.”

The Captain Marvel superstar continued her makeup routine, which consists of minimal products like liquid lipstick, blush, skin-toned eyeshadow and a few definitive pencil strokes to her eyebrows.

“And then mascara. Sometimes I’ll use an eyelash curler, but actually, here’s a real curve ball that you wouldn’t have expected,” she revealed, before continuing, “I got a lash lift, so it doesn’t really take that much mascara right now.”

Keep scrolling to see Brie Larson’s transformation photos over the years amid plastic surgery rumors.