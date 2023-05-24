Jessica Chastain has become Hollywood’s ​most loved A-list actresses over the years and continues to rise to uber-stardom. The California native has landed roles in critically acclaimed films like The Help, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Zero Dark Thirty – which has led her to shine during award season. Now that Jessica is a seasoned red carpet star, fans have speculated if she’s undergone plastic surgery.

The Jolene actress denied the speculation and admitted if she’d ever be open to cosmetic procedures during a 2016 interview with The Edit.

“Who knows? When I’m 50 or 60, I might. Some people think I’ve had a nose job. I’ve never had anything like that done, but I have no judgment of anyone that does,” she told the outlet at the time.

After setting the record straight on the plastic surgery chatter, Jessica opened up about the features she used to be insecure about – like her signature red hair. Even though her fiery locks are something fans admire about her, she didn’t like that it made her look “different” from her peers growing up.

“Being a redhead, you can’t fit into the group. I wanted to be blonde so bad. I had really bad self-esteem and I asked my mom if I could dye my hair, but she wouldn’t let me,” she continued to the publication.

Additionally, Jessica wasn’t a fan of her freckles, but she later honored her physical attribute by highlighting them in the name of her production company.

“I called my company Freckle Films because it was something I used to hate about myself. But I want to make movies about our differences as a society so that’s why I called it that,” she reflected. “Now, I celebrate it. I look at myself now and I look at myself when I left college. I still feel awkward at times, but then I’m sure I probably auditioned terribly because I had such fear and doubt about myself. Not anymore.”

Over the years, the Oscar winner has even learned to enhance her freckles by ditching heavy makeup, a tip she picked up from her Help costar, Sissy Spacek.

“She told me she doesn’t wear foundation. Before that, I thought I had to wear foundation every day. After that I was like, ‘Oh I can just wear concealer and let my freckles shine,’” Jessica admitted to Glamour in 2018. “That was the best advice… I like an un-air-brushed face and I like seeing freckles.”

