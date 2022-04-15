Bryce Dallas Howard Does Not Comment on Plastic Surgery Rumors: See Her Transformation Through the Years

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard has been in show business since the early 2000s with viewers loving her performances in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse and the Jurassic World film series. And although she is known for much more than just her beauty, some fans have wondered whether Bryce has ever gotten plastic surgery.

Despite speculation, the Spider-Man 3 star has not publicly commented on ever going under the knife throughout her career. However, Bryce has spoken out about her perception of physical appearance. As the daughter of director Ron Howard and writer Cheryl Howard, Bryce recalled how her mother influenced her mindset.

“What’s been nice for me is that my mom, growing up, she really focused on character,” the New York University graduate told Today in June 2018. “She wanted us to have character as people. Whenever I would get a compliment about my looks, she’d say, ‘Thank you, but her personality is really the best part of her.’ Or my work ethic. Because that was my experience growing up, and because I don’t have much to worry about in the scheme of things — my approach is not to think about it too much.”

When it comes to her skincare routine, the Los Angeles native noted she “[likes] anything that is on the more natural side.”

While she is an accomplished actress, Bryce has also worked behind the camera as a director for a few Disney+ projects, including two episodes of The Mandalorian and an episode of The Book of Boba Fett. By 2022, Bryce already started to direct more films after countless Star Wars fans encouraged her to direct a new galactic trilogy.

“They say a director must become one with their environment,” she captioned an Instagram post in February 2022, featuring her using a film camera. “I’m filming my second documentary feature for @disneyplus and am very excited for you see what’s on the other side of the camera! “

Aside from her incredible film career, Bryce is also dedicated to her family. She met her husband, Seth Gabel, while attending NYU. And after dating for five years, the couple tied the knot in June 2006. They later welcomed son Theo in 2007 and daughter Beatrice in 2012.

“Love of my LIFE, you are so grown up now!” the Village actress captioned an adorable Instagram post in October 2019, in honor of Seth’s birthday. “Welcome to age 38, Seth Gabel. Spoiler: it’s awesome. This picture is from when we first started dating, believe it or not, many, many, many birthdays ago. 18 years ago! The miracle of you astonishes me daily — I am the luckiest woman on the planet to call you my husband. Happy Birthday, handsome.”

It’s clear that Bryce has a busy lifestyle, but she prioritizes the ones she loves!

