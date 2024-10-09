Longtime lovebirds Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are ruffling feathers with their shocking new unrecognizable looks — and top docs believe the Hollywood hotshots have used medical fixes to revamp their figures and faces!

The Private Benjamin star and her stud stepped out together at a Goldie Hawn Foundation gala and eye witnesses exclusively tell Life & Style that the spry seniors appeared two decades younger than their years!

In 2021, Goldie displayed a geriatric look in France when she revealed her flabby, wrinkled beach bod. Her then-porky partner also sported a substantial potbelly! But an insider confides, “They’ve embarked on a complete transformation!”

Now, plastic surgery professionals suggest the Escape from New York hunk, 73, and his Laugh-In love, 78, have pulled out all the stops to refresh their mugs and drop 30 pounds apiece! New York plastic surgeon Dr. Yoel Shahar, who has not performed surgery on either actor, observes, “It seems clear to me that Goldie Hawn has refreshed her face by having a facelift and necklift that smoothed her jowls!”

“She’s also had excess skin removed above and below her eyes and a skin peel on her face that makes her look so much younger!”

Vampire Facial creator Dr. Charles Runels, who has not performed surgery on the actors, notes Goldie appears to have had fillers in her cheeks and lips — as well as Botox injections to relax her forehead and keep her eyes open wider!

Longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated the actors, has weighed in on Kurt and marvels, “It looks like he’s lost 30 pounds of excess belly fat!” However, Shahar suggests Kurt’s streamlined silhouette may have been acquired with help from the celebrity-loved weight loss jab Ozempic, which can reduce intraabdominal fat that liposuction can’t address!

Celebrity Crossword 52 Crosswords Play now

Insiders dish the once doughy duo, who costarred in the 1987 romantic comedy movie Overboard, was determined to spruce themselves up for the sake of their careers! “For better or worse, Hollywood is driven by image,” a source squeals.