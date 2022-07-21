Has Jane Fonda Ever Had Plastic Surgery? The Actress’ Quotes About Getting Work Done

When it comes to sharing her plastic surgery journey, Jane Fonda hasn’t been shy about revealing details! The Grace and Frankie actress has been acting since the 1960s and has changed a lot since then.

“I’m glad I look good for my age, but I’ve had plastic surgery,” the Hollywood veteran admitted in her 2018 documentary Jane Fonda in Five Acts. “I’m not going to lie about that.”

When it comes to specifics, Jane revealed that she had “some ‘work’ done on my chin and neck and had the bags taken away from under my eyes” in a February 2010 blog shared via her website.

“I’m writing a book about aging so I couldn’t very well NOT talk about it. It’s been 2 weeks,” the Book Club actress wrote at the time. “I swore in 2000 I’d never have anything done again, but this year, I got tired of not looking like how I feel and I wanted a more refined chin line like I used to have so I changed my mind. I’m still a little swollen but not much and what pleases me is that I won’t look pulled or weird … or tired all the time. And my crow’s feet are still alive and well. I wish I’d been brave enough to not do anything but, instead, I chose to be a somewhat more glamorous grandma.”

As she’s gotten older, Jane has spoken at length about how she regrets some of her plastic surgery.

“On one level, I hate the fact that I’ve had the need to alter myself physically to feel that I’m OK. I wish I wasn’t like that,” she also shared in the Jane Fonda in Five Acts documentary. “I love older faces. I love lived-in faces. I loved Vanessa Redgrave’s face. I wish I was braver. But I am what I am.”

Since then, she’s sworn off any more procedures.

“I can’t pretend that I’m not vain, but there isn’t going to be any more plastic surgery — I’m not going to cut myself up anymore,” Jane told Elle Canada in February 2020. “I have to work every day to be self-accepting; it doesn’t come easy to me.”

