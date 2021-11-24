Did Lady Gaga Get Plastic Surgery? Everything the Singer-Actress Has Admitted to Over the Years

Lady Gaga is all about constantly reinventing her look, but has it come with any nips and tucks along the way? The singer-actress’ appearance has evolved so much in the years since she burst on the music scene in the mid-aughts, and along the way, she’s shared along the way her confessions about plastic surgery.

Being “born this way” wasn’t easy for the singer — real name Stefani Germanotta — while growing up, as she revealed in a 2010 interview that she was the victim of bullying. “I had a very big nose, very curly brown hair and I was overweight — I got made fun of,” Gaga told Cosmopolitan.

When she was on the verge of breaking big into the music industry, the singer felt pressure to go under the knife. While promoting A Star Is Born in 2018, Gaga revealed, “Before my first single ever came out, it was suggested I get a nose job, but I said, ‘No.’ I love my Italian nose.” She added defiantly, “If people wanted me to look like a sexpot, I would look like the opposite.”

Throughout her career, Gaga has changed up her hair into every possible color and length combination possible. But when it comes to altering her body, she revealed in a 2011 interview that she’d never gone under the knife.

“I have never had plastic surgery, and there are many pop singers who have,” the “Poker Face” singer told Harper’s Bazaar in 2011. She added, “I think that promoting insecurity in the form of plastic surgery is infinitely more harmful than an artistic expression related to body modification.”

Gaga has admitted that she went through a period where she was “really obsessed” with getting facial injections. She dished to Howard Stern in a 2013 interview, “I’m telling you, I wasn’t exactly in the best frame of mind, and I would smoke a bunch of joints and have some drinks and I would be like, ‘Oh, let’s go see my girl’ and we would drive to this strip mall and I would get shot up with a bunch of whatever, Juvederm, and then leave.”

Eventually, a concerned pal of hers pointed out that she was getting hooked on the habit, and this knocked some sense into her. “A photographer friend was like, ‘Gaga, I love you but if you don’t stop injecting s—t in your face, I’m going to just kill you.’”

Scroll down to read Lady Gaga’s quotes about getting plastic surgery.