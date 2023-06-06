Life in plastic or just au natural? Margot Robbie has lit up the big screen with her stunning smile and impressive range as an actress, from portraying Harley Quinn to the comical live-action version of Barbie. Though fans have watched her blossom over the years, some are wondering whether she has undergone plastic surgery to maintain her beauty.

The I, Tonya star has not publicly commented on the fan rumors that she went under the knife. However, she has opened up about her fitness regimen and health.

“[I] really got into Pilates when I moved to L.A. and always feel a lot better after a good stretch,” Margot told Women’s Health U.K. in April 2021. “I found boxing sessions and fighting practice for Suicide Squad really fun but quickly realized I wasn’t so much a fan of lifting weights.”

Apart from getting in shape for a new film role, the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actress explained that she prefers more cardio-inspired routines.

“When I’m not preparing for a role, I prefer to do workouts I really like, such as dance classes or playing tennis with friends,” she added at the time.

While she enjoys various exercise programs, Margot previously revealed that she felt self-conscious of her body image when she was filming Suicide Squad. Since her character wore super short and tight shorts in the films, the Australia native explained to The New York Times in April 2016 how intimidating it felt sometimes on set.

“[Harley is] wearing hot pants because they’re sparkly and fun, not because she wanted guys to look at her ass,” she said. “As Margot, no, I don’t like wearing that. I’m eating burgers at lunchtime, and then you go do a scene where you’re hosed down and soaking wet in a white T-shirt. It’s so clingy, and you’re self-conscious about it.”

Nevertheless, the Babylon cast member continues to promote a confident and classy demeanor, not only for her fans but as a role model in the movie business. Aside from being one of the most well-known actresses, Margot isn’t afraid to wear different hats. She is also a film producer, having produced I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman, Dreamland and Barbie.

