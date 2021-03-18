Say it ain’t so! Migos rapper Quavo and Saweetie sparked breakup rumors after nearly three years together. Learn more about their potential split and relationship below.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed in March 2021 the longtime couple stopped following each other on Instagram. Quavo, 29, last shared something about Saweetie, 27, on social media when he posted videos of the two sharing a romantic Valentine’s Day in February. That was also the last time the “Good Good” artist posted about her man on her feed.

Neither have confirmed their uncoupling at the time of publication. However, the “Best Friend” artist hinted at their breakup during an interview with Justin LaBoy and Justin Coombs on Respectfully Justin. She spoke about a guy who “broke her heart” and how she “doesn’t like liars.” She repeated the sentiment and called “lying” the “last straw” for her.

When asked what’s the “most disrespectful thing” a man has done to her, Saweetie simply responded, “He [breaks] your heart.”

Split speculation came months after Quavo was accused of cheating on Saweetie in November 2020 with Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter.

The “Go Off” rapper denied the accusations via Twitter. “Internet crazy, man,” he wrote at the time. “Not Weezy’s daughter, no!”

His girlfriend also took to Twitter to defend him. “Quit spreading that fake news before y’all get Quavo’s ass in trouble cuz I don’t play that s—t,” the “Back to the Streets” artist wrote at the time.

Quavo and Saweetie met in 2018 after the Migos rapper slid into her DMs with a snowflake emoji, in reference to her song “Icy Girl.” He then teased he could be her “glacier boy.”

“I’d seen her on my explore page. I was like, ‘Damn! Who is this?’ So I did my research and I DM her,” Quavo previously told GQ about connecting with Saweetie.

The pair loved flaunting their sweet romance, and the “Flip the Switch” rapper even surprised his girlfriend with a white Bentley for Christmas in December 2020.

“Best gift ever!!! Thank [you], baby,” Saweetie captioned a video of herself reacting the luxurious gift.

