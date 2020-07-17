Rapper couple Quavo and Saweetie have undoubtedly secured their spot as the sweetest pair in the game. Their two-year relationship is as strong as ever — but you might be curious how this dynamic duo even started dating in the first place. Here’s what we know about how the Migos member, 29, and the “Icy Grl” artist, 27, met.

It all started when Quavo spotted Saweetie on social media in 2018. “I seen her on my Explore page. I was like, ‘Damn! Who is this?'” he explained during an interview with GQ. “So I did my research. I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don’t talk to me?’ So I slid in her DM. I told her, ‘You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.'”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Saweetie (a.k.a Diamonté Harper) revealed Quavo (a.k.a Quavious Keyate Marshall) sent her a snowflake emoji … so she sent back a stir-fry emoji, a nod to his hit song “Stir Fry” with Migos. Talk about being flirty! According to the couple, they continued courting one another via DMs — which quickly turned into phone calls — for months before they met physically.

Their first date was “a whole day,” Quavo explained, that culminated in some serious partying at Magic City, a famous strip club in Atlanta. Beforehand, the duo had a romantic dinner at Quavo’s favorite restaurant, Stoney River, where he choked on a crab cake. “I’m still getting to know him, so I feel awkward because he’s, like, choking at the table,” the California native laughed about the incident.

Two years later, the musicians are sure their instant connection has only gotten stronger with time.

“Growing up I struggled with communication, and he has taught me to be a better communicator,” Saweetie explained. “I feel like I’m growing and I’m maturing because of him — not the music, not Saweetie, but Diamonté. I don’t know how I would be as a person if I would have never met him.”

In Quavo’s opinion, the celebrity facades go “out the window” when it’s just the two of them. “I give her Quavious. I give her what my mama calls me,” he said. “I don’t let people inside my life, and I let her inside. And she’s helping me grow up. She’s showing me how to love a woman.”