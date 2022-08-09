Does Kate Middleton have any tattoos? Followers of the royal family have often wondered if the Duchess of Cambridge has any ink designs — if that’s even allowed! Keep reading for details on the royal family and tattoos.



Does Kate Middleton Have Tattoos?

In February 2018, eagle eyed fans noticed an apparent ink design on Kate’s hand. However, it was only a semi-permanent Henna tattoo from her and husband Prince William‘s visit to The Fire Station — Sunderland’s new arts hub — at the time. It appears that the Duchess has no real tattoos on her body.

Shutterstock

Can Members of the Royal Family Get Tattoos?

While it’s unclear if there are actually rules against any members of the royal family getting inked up, there are actually a few members who have shown off their tattoos over the years. It appears real tattoos might actually be allowed!

Princess Eugenie, for one, debuted her dainty ink design in June 2022 when attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. With her hair pulled back, onlookers were able to see a small circle tattooed behind her left ear.

Other than Eugenie, it appears other British royals just opt for the rare Henna. Other than Kate, her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, was spotted with a semi-permanent hand tattoo of her own in 2019 when she and Prince Harry were on a trip to Morocco. There are also photos of Camilla Parker-Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall, with a Henna alongside husband Prince Charles during a 2011 trip to Zanzibar.

Does Prince William Have Tattoos?

It’s unclear exactly if William has any tattoos. However, he apparently almost got a huge ink design during his stint with the Royal Navy. It’s been reported that Kate was actually the reason he didn’t go through with the tattoo.

“Lots of the guys on board sport tattoos [and] it was obvious William was fascinated,” an HMS Iron Duke sailor reportedly told The Sun, per a report from U.K.’s The Express in 2020. “He asked how painful it was and wanted to know what they thought of his idea for a tattoo across his shoulders.”

The insider added, “We didn’t think he was serious — but he said he was keen to get a large tattoo like the one David Beckham has. He said the only thing stopping him was his [then] girlfriend.”