Is Khloé Kardashian planning on expanding her brood? Maybe. The 35-year-old revealed she would love to have more kids. However, she’s fine if it doesn’t happen.

“I love kids. I love my nieces and nephews. I just love children, so I definitely would,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told SiriusXM on July 16 during a virtual interview. “It’s in God’s hands. I’m not sure.”

The Good American founder is worried about bringing another child into the world. “I think with the state of the world, everything kind of scares me more. I am totally content with True [Thompson],” she explained. “Like if all I have is True … She’s fulfilled everything I’ve ever dreamt of and wanted and she’s like so perfect. I know that’s a lot of pressure to put on her, but to me she is. So if I have another one, what a blessing, but if not, I’m fine with it.”

Khloé welcomed her only child, True, in April 2018 with off-and-on boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The pair split twice due to two different cheating scandals since they first began dating in 2016. However, it looks like they’re in a better place now.

The couple got back together just in time for the summer. She took Tristan, 29, back because he “promised her he’s a changed man,” a source revealed to In Touch on July 1. “She’s always loved him and always will.”

Prior to their reconciliation, Tristan and Khloé were thinking about having baby No. 2 together. However, at the time, they discussed the athlete being a sperm donor.

“After my doctor’s appointment, I talked to Tristan because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice,” she said during a confessional in an April episode of KUWTK. “But, it’s weird. Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go.”

Khloe expressed her concern over the future. “You never know. What if in three years I get married to someone and I’m like, ‘You know what? I don’t want that,’” she added.

It looks like she won’t have to worry about that for now!