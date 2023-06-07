It’s true! The Kardashian-Jenner family members are no strangers to trademarking their names for future business endeavors and to chase the bag. Now, Khloé Kardashian has filed to trademark ​son Tatum Thompson’s name for multiple projects, Life & Style can confirm. Keep reading to find out which of her kids is potentially getting their name trademarked and why!

Does Khloe Kardashian’s Son Have a Trademark?

Khloé filed four trademarks under Tatum’s full name and three under the infant’s first name, according to court documents viewed by Life & Style.

According to the filing, the Good American founder plans to launch children’s garments and fashion such as “one-piece garments for infants, costumes for use in children’s dress up play and sports jerseys” under one of the trademarks.

The second trademark is for “entertainment services” and “appearances by a celebrity,” while the third filing is requested for “personal services, namely endorsing and promoting the goods and services of others.”

Tatum’s full name filings are also for the above services, as well as ​”toy figures, doll accessories, playsets for action figures, party games, jewelry, children’s educational toys and baby gyms.”

Additionally, the fourth full name trademark will be intended for “bottoms as clothing, coats, footwear, headwear, jackets, jumpers, loungewear and rompers.”

When Was Khloe Kardashian’s Son Born?

The Kardashians star and NBA star Tristan Thompson welcomed their son on July 28, 2022, via surrogate.

Khloé’s rep confirmed to Life & Style in July 2022 that the pair were expecting baby No. 2 and that their new bundle of joy was “conceived in November [2021].”

The insider added, “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

After Tatum was born, a separate source told Life & Style that Khloé was “on cloud 9” with her “adorable” son, who looked like his older sister, True Thompson.

“[True is] obsessed with him. She hardly leaves his side,” the insider shared. “The baby looks just like True and is adorable and getting bigger every day. She’s going to show him off, but she doesn’t know the right time to.”

The Hulu star kept the identity of her youngest child private and didn’t reveal Tatum’s moniker until the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians in May 2023. As she made the exciting announcement during the episode, Khloé also opened up about her struggle to connect with her son during a candid conversation with Scott Disick.

“A surrogate process — Kim [Kardashian] knows — is very hard for me. It’s a mindf—k. It is really the weirdest thing,” she admitted. “People do say it takes a minute to feel connected, but Kim said hers was easy. This is not easy.”