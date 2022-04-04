She’s our ~woman~! Doja Cat takes over every red carpet she walks on, and a lot of the time, she’s doing it sans bra. It’s safe to say, no one does a braless look better than this songstress.

According to her stylist and creative director, Brett Alan Nelson, the “Say So” musician’s looks are inspired by “our own future.” He told InStyle in July 2021, “You’re never going to be able to really create futurism unless you are able to do a hodgepodge mix of things. Because, if you really think about [it], even today, people dress from all different eras. That’s really what our future is. People are always going to be inspired by the past.”

For Doja specifically, he’s opted for riskier looks that show off her aesthetic.

“I would get in trouble for s–t that I would wear at school,” Doja told Billboard in March 2020 about her love of fashion. “I was once sent home for putting glitter on my face — it was so crazy. I didn’t give a s–t about school; all I cared about was wearing a cool outfit every day, dancing and music.”

In the same interview, the Grammy Award winner got real about working alongside Brett, explaining that it’s a collaborative effort.

“He’ll make me wear a lampshade on my head and I’ll be like, ‘I never ever wanted to do that!’ But for some reason, I end up liking it,” Doja joked. “He makes me step outside the box.”

Sometimes, he gives her a push, but other times the California native knows “exactly what colors and textures I want to work with,” so they figure out the perfect look together.

Of course, red carpets aren’t the only times that Doja gets to show off her style. When taking the stage for a live show, she’s often showing some skin while bopping around on stage, and fans love her for it.

During a 2019 interview, she revealed that when her “pants fit right” she feels like a “bad bitch.”

“I struggle a lot because I have a really fat ass and nothing else on my body matches it,” she explained at the time. “It’s like I’ve stolen someone else’s lower half. If I find pants that hug everything and act as Spanx, nobody can f–k with me, I’m on top of the world.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Doja’s best braless moments over the years.