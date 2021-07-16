Doja Cat Ditches Bra While Wearing a Sexy Little Black Dress During Night Out: See Photos

Doja Cat turned heads on July 14 when she stepped out for fashion brand Pretty Little Thing’s event in Los Angeles. The “Say So” rapper opted to go braless and donned a black sheer dress for the night out.

Doja, 25, came out to celebrate model Winnie Harlow’s collab with the brand at the launch party held at La Mesa Lounge.

The “Best Friend” singer’s lace-up dress was full of cutouts and also featured a huge slit that ran up to her thigh. She added some glam with silver fringe sandals and a black mask. She styled her look with bright blue and teal earrings.

Rapper Offset, actor Evan Ross and other stars such as Chantel Jackson, Leomie Anderson and Jennifer Freeman also attended the party. Doja was seen having fun and dancing at the bash.

Winnie, 26, shined in a bright yet skimpy ensemble for her launch. The former America’s Next Top Model contestant wore a blue and pink tie-dye bikini top and a pair of matching leggings. She completed her look with gold jewelry a chain belt and yellow sandals.

MEGA

Doja made headlines earlier this week when she took a tumble on stage at a Miami nightclub. She slipped as she sang her single “Streets.”

However, Doja made light of the situation and got back up to show off some of her dance moves! She then took to Twitter and asked fans to send her the fall video.

A source told Page Six, “There were certain people who thought it was part of an act and other people that were, like, ‘ohh’,” the eyewitness said. “But she fully owned it.”

“She literally fell, went on her butt and then went from her butt to her knees and started swinging her hair around,” the insider added. “She was so fine because she was so amped up.

“The crowd was going nuts for her,” the witness continued. “She did not perform like a club performance, it was much more like a concert.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of the rapper’s look!