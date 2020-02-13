Single summer is the way to be! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania told Life & Style exclusively that her close friend and costar Teresa Giudice is going to have a pretty good time being single in the sun this year after her split from husband Joe Giudice.

“Umm, I’m going to say that this summer is going to be a lot of, like, fun, you know,” the 49-year-old teased during the Dolce Aesthetics New York Presents NYFW Beauty Mixer on February 11. Though the brunette beauty also admitted she hasn’t tried to set her longtime pal up with any guys just yet, she seemed sure she would find someone to spend time with during the warmer months.

KCR/Shutterstock

It’s no surprise to see Teresa, 47, letting her hair down after a lot of familial turmoil over the last few years. Her husband relocated to Italy in October 2019, after being released from ICE custody, to await the final ruling in his deportation case. Since then, the Jersey native has been trying to fight for her husband’s place in the United States for her four daughters — but has slowly but surely re-started her life as a single woman.

“I never count out the fact that she is still human,” Dolores told LS back in April 2019, while the Giudice family was still in the thick of their case and appeals. “And at the end of the day, when it’s just her and herself, the dust has settled, the kids are sleeping and the workload has been done, I’m sure Teresa has some hard times.”

Luckily for Tre, she has close friends to keep her grounded and boost her mood when things get tough. In fact, Dolores revealed that she and the RHONJ babes would be going out and doing a bit of celebrating together soon — Teresa included.

“Yeah, so every year my birthday’s around Christmas so everyone forgets it. And I don’t mind. I don’t like the attention,” she explained at the NYFW mixer. “I’m December 28th, so Teresa always felt so bad like we don’t do anything, and this year she pushed through it, she bought me a Louis Vuitton bracelet and she’s making all the girls — we’re all going out to Fire [and] Oak. It’s so much fun!”

Sounds like Teresa’s girls have her back.

Reporting by Diana Cooper