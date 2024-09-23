The hat Donna Kelce wore to the Kansas City Chiefs’ first game of the 2024 season had a special nod to her son, Travis Kelce, and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

In addition to including Travis’ jersey number, 87, the hat also featured embroidery of white cosmos and holly, which are the NFL star and Taylor’s birth flowers, respectively. Travis, 34, was born in October, while Taylor, 34, was born in December.

The hat’s creator, Alexa “Lexi” Pearlmutter, took to TikTok to share a behind-the-scenes look at the embroidery process as she created the hat. “So honored to have made this!” she captioned her video. “My general idea was to incorporate matching florals to pair with the red/white [asymmetrical] logo and work [Travis’] #87 into the design.”

When a fan commented, “Travis and Taylor’s birth flowers???,” Lexi responded with a winking face emoji, seemingly confirming that this was her inspiration.

Donna, 71, sat with Taylor in Travis’ suite at the first game of the season, which was a home game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 5. The women returned to Arrowhead for game No. 2, as well. However, when the Chiefs traveled to Atlanta to take on the Falcons on Sunday, September 22, Taylor was seemingly not in attendance.

The night before the NFL team’s third game, the pop star was in New York City with pal Gigi Hadid. The ladies had dinner at the Corner Store restaurant and were photographed leaving the establishment.

Taylor has been taking advantage of her Eras tour hiatus over the past month. While she’s mostly been able to keep a low profile, she’s popped up quite a few times in New York. She and Travis jetted to the Big Apple after the Chiefs’ Thursday night opening game and spent the weekend on the East Coast, where they attended a wedding and went to the US Open. Taylor then stuck around to hit up the MTV Video Music Awards on September 11.

Getty

The “Shake It Off” singer took home seven awards at the show and used one of her acceptance speeches to give Travis a shout-out. While accepting the award for Video of the Year for “Fortnight,” Taylor reflected on shooting the video and revealed, “The thing is that this video, it seems very sad when you watch it, but it actually was like the most fun video to make. Something that I’ll always remember is that when I would finish a take and I’d say, ‘Cut!,’ and we’d be done with that take, I’d always hear someone cheering, like, ‘Woooo!’ from across the studio when we were shooting it. And that one person was my boyfriend, Travis. Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”

It was the first time Taylor publicly referred to the NFL star as her “boyfriend.” The two started dating during summer 2023 and went public with the relationship in September of that year.